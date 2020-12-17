Fairfax County Police investigate dead body found in body of water

HERNDON, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Police say they are conducting a death investigation after a person was found dead in a body of water Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the person was found around 5:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Pellow Circle Ct. in the Herndon area. Police say they believe the victim is a woman.

Police say they are investigating the circumstances of the death, and no further information is available at this time.