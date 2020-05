NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) -- Northern Virginia’s first responders visited each hospital in the Inova Health System last week to thank one another outside of each Inova hospital. It was all thanks to the coordination of George Mason University Police Department Captain Mike Lighthiser who realized nothing of the sort was happening in the area.

Lighthiser says first responders and health workers rarely get the chance to thank one another. “We bring someone into the hospital, we hand them off to the medical providers and then we go back out into the world and do our job,” Lighthiser said.