Fairfax County Police investigate a bank robbery in McLean

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County Police Department reported a bank robbery at the Capital One Bank, 6890 Elm St. in McLean.

Officers say the suspect is believed to be a white male, 5’9”, white ballcap, wearing dark clothing, last seen on foot. Please avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

