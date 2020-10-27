Fairfax County Police investigate a bank robbery in McLean

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County Police Department reported a bank robbery at the Capital One Bank, 6890 Elm St. in McLean.
Officers say the suspect is believed to be a white male, 5’9”, white ballcap, wearing dark clothing, last seen on foot. Please avoid the area.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
