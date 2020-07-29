Fairfax County Police implement new cold case website

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA (WDVM) — The Fairfax County Police Department announced their new cold case webpage.

The site will allow community members to access a synopsis as well as additional information regarding ongoing homicide cases. The unresolved crimes span back more than six decades.

The goal is to have residents send in any tips or information, big or small, that can help lead to new information in the homicides or lead to arrests.

“Our detectives continue to review cold case files at all times in order to provide much-needed resolution and closure to victims and their families,” said Second Lieutenant John Lieb.

If you know of any information, contact the Fairfax County Police Department at FCPDColdCase@fairfaxcounty.gov

