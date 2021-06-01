Fairfax County Police identify man who died in Lorton car crash

The crash occurred at the intersection of Palmer Dr. and Ox Rd.

LORTON, Va. (WDVM) — One man is dead after a fatal car accident that occurred Monday night in Lorton.

Detectives determined Paul Kalland, 65, of Fairfax Station, was the driver killed in the crash.

The accident occurred around 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Palmer Dr. and Ox Rd.

Kalland was driving north on Ox Rd., when another driver from the opposite direction turned left into the shopping center, colliding into Kalland’s car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the investigation remains active and details of the investigation will be presented to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney for review.