FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM)-- Engineering students got the chance to show off their special project at the autodrive autonomous technology summit.

Mitch Gerhardt, a student at VT said he is apart of a design team challenge across a few different universities all aiming to develop a autonomous car and our car that we have outside is running a few different systems like some of the ones right behind me here so that were able to detect the space around us and move our vehicle according to the environment.