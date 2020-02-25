Fairfax County Police encourage pedestrian safety

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — There have been five pedestrian deaths in Fairfax County so far in 2020. Fairfax County Police have a few tips to keep everyone safe on the road.

Police say it is up to drivers and pedestrians to be cautious on the road. Drivers should yield to pedestrians in crosswalks and they should also make sure they are following the speed limit.

For pedestrians, officials say something as simple as looking both ways before crossing the road can be life-saving.

“Just be vigilant out there, look around. Make sure that you do try to use crosswalks at intersections when you’re crossing. Wear light-colored clothing especially at night,” said Sgt. Scott Reynolds.

Fairfax County Police encourage residents to report any unsafe drivers to their non-emergency line: 703-691-2131