Fairfax County Police Dept. kicks off annual ‘Santa’s Ride’ toy drive

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The drive will go until Dec. 7th, 2020. (Christy Matino/WDVM)

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — If you’re thinking about giving a helping hand to the community this holiday season, the Fairfax County Police Department kicked off their annual “Santa’s Ride” toy drive — and they could use your help.

This thirty-year tradition continues despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. From now until Dec. 7th, residents can drop off toys to be delivered to the INOVA Children’s Hospital and Georgetown Hospital. 

The collections boxes are located in the lobbies of 11 police station locations.  

Officers say that the biggest challenge faced this year was not being able to place the donation boxes in public schools. 

“We try to choose one school from each one of the schools in our district,” said Officer Robert Kitchens. “Being limited to schools not being in session, we didn’t have the opportunity to set up boxes there and collect donations from there. This year, we went to the private schools that are in session and we asked them to participate.” 

Officers will deliver the toys to the hospitals on Dec. 8th.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories