Fairfax County Police Department’s Mobile Forensic Lab brings the lab to the crime scene

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — On Thanksgiving Day, a 30-year-old was shot and killed in Springfield. Fairfax County police and detectives arrived on the scene to collect evidence.

“Numerous members of the Cyber and Forensics Bureau, as well as the Major Crimes Bureau, spent the day investigating that crime trying to provide that family answers in lieu of spending Thanksgiving with their own family,” said Major Christian Quinn, commander of the Cyber and Forensics Bureau.

That was the first homicide the police department investigated using its lab on wheels, known as its Mobile Forensic Lab, designed-in-part by Fairfax County detectives. The mobile lab is about half the size of the brick and mortar forensic lab, but it’s fully equipped with the same technology. The police department says the mobile lab helps detectives link evidence to suspects much faster and more efficiently.

“It cuts down on the amount that we have to handle otherwise fragile evidence and then not degrade those samples by getting them back in the rapid time either to the lab in a controlled environment or working with them directly in the field,” Quinn said.

Thanks to the quick work of investigators, police apprehended the victim’s suspected killer just a day after: a 17-year-old who fled Northern Virginia for North Carolina.