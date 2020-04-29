Fairfax County Police Department to launch body worn cameras, after 3 year wait

Virginia

The Fairfax County Police Department will be launching phase 1 of its body worn camera program on May 1

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM)– The Fairfax County Police Department will be launching phase 1 of its body worn camera program on May 1.

Stakeholder employees such as police staff, court personnel and the Fairfax County Office of the Commonwealth Attorney have completed phase 1 of training on how to use the BWC system. According to officials, officers will have the body worn cameras on them in certain events.

Erica Ebb, 2nd lieutenant said, “Phase 1 will include the Mason Station,Mount Vernon, Reston Station, Motor squads, K-9 squads and the Driving While Intoxicated Enforcement Squad all will be issued cameras. It will also include 357 camera operators.”

According to Webb, the community requested these cameras for full transparency

