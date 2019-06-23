Fairfax County Police Department releases sketch of a sexual assault suspect

Man is suspected of hitting and sexually assaulting woman at a walking path in Reston.

RESTON, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Police are looking for a man who is suspected of sexually assaulting a woman on a walking path in Reston.

Police have released a sketch of the suspect. They believe he is a skinny white male in his 50’s to 60’s with light gray hair, and light eyes.

A 49-year-old woman says she was sexually assaulted on June 11 on a walking path near Reston Pkwy and Baron Cameron Ave. The victim was allegedly hit from behind and was sexually assaulted.

She was taken to a nearby hospital where she received medical attention for her injuries. Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact the Fairfax County Police Department.