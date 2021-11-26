Fairfax County Police Department kicks off toy drive

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County Police Department is holding its annual “Santa’s Ride” toy drive.

The Fairfax County Police Department has been collecting toys for children for more than 30 years, and this year, toys will be distributed to children at local hospitals and charities.

Is it ever too early to start talking about the holiday season? 🤔



No? Good, we didn’t think so either! So gather around and watch as a special visitor joined our law enforcement and community partners to kick off this year’s Santa’s Ride. https://t.co/ylkNZlQIlV pic.twitter.com/HyilWIBspt — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) November 25, 2021

Residents interested in giving back to the community can donate new and unwrapped toys, books, or games now through December 13th at Fairfax County Police headquarters at the following locations:

-Sully District Station – 4900 Stonecroft Boulevard, Chantilly

-Mount Vernon District Station – 2511 Parkers Lane, Alexandria

-McLean District Station – 1437 Balls Hill Road, McLean

-Mason District Station – 6507 Columbia Pike, Annandale

-Reston District Station – 1801 Cameron Glen Drive, Reston

-Franconia District Station – 6121 Franconia Road, Alexandria

-West Springfield District Station – 6140 Rolling Road, Springfield

-Fair Oaks District Station – 12300 Lee Jackson Memorial Highway, Fairfax

-Fairfax County Government Center – 12000 Government Center Parkway, Fairfax

-Pennino Building – 12011 Government Center Parkway, Fairfax

-Herrity Building – 12055 Government Center Parkway, Fairfax

The Fairfax County police officers will deliver the toys to local hospitals on Dec.15 and 16.