Fairfax County Police Department hosts public safety cadets from across country for leadership training

14- to 21-year-old aspiring law enforcement officers from across the country are participating in the Fairfax County Police Department's first National Leadership Academy

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — This week, 14- to 21-year-old aspiring law enforcement officers from across the country are participating in the Fairfax County Police Department’s first National Leadership Academy, as part of its Public Safety Cadets program.

The police department was the first in the country to start such a program in 2018. Since December, about 19 other states around the country have adopted their own.

“It helps us with recruitment, ultimately,” said Lieutenant Colonel Ted Arnn. “We can get good people into the job and it helps the young people, whether they go into this field or some other.”

Students from a total of 10 states will hear from professors and law enforcement leaders, and visit the National Museum of African American History and Culture, the National Law Enforcement Officers Museum, and the FBI Academy.

“When we visit the National Museum of African American History and Culture, we’re talking about leadership within that community, and also failures in leadership and how the community was treated in the United States,” said Arnn. “When we go to the National Law Enforcement Officers Museum, they’re getting information that will back up what they’ve learned this week about where police have been successful, and where we’ve failed.”