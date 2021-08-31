Fairfax County Police Department announces new executive deputy police chief

Brian J. Reilly being sworn in. (Courtesy: Fairfax Co. Police Dept.)

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County Police Department has a new executive deputy police chief.

Brian J. Reilly was sworn into the department on Monday. Reilly will be responsible for the coordination of crime control strategies and the implementation of a new policing strategy to prioritize community interaction with officers.

Chief Kevin Davis announces appointment of Executive Deputy Police Chief. https://t.co/NP09Fvv1pH pic.twitter.com/vDTQ8MlBuu — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) August 30, 2021

Reilly spent 25 years with the Prince George’s County Police Department, ending his Maryland career with the rank of Major. He oversaw the Criminal Investigation Division. Prior to leading this division, Reilly was the commander of the Oxon Hill District for two years.

