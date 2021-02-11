Fairfax County Police complete its phase 2 body-worn camera process

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM)– The Fairfax County Police Department has completed their body-worn camera phase 2 plan.

The department first initiated its plan back in April of 2020. Fast forward to now, the county has completed its deployment. According to officials, officers from different stations are now trained and equipped to fully utilize these body-worn cameras.

Sergeant Hudson Bull from Fairfax County Police said, “This included the Franconia and McLean district stations and allowed for 218 new body-worn cameras to be worn by officers on the street.”

Scheduling in the upcoming months is being done to ensure officers assigned in other districts such as Fair Oaks, and West Springfield get the proper training and are fully equipped.