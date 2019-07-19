Fairfax County Police arrest bike path sex offender suspect

With the help of other law enforcement agencies and the public, Fairfax County Police was able to arrest a suspect

RESTON, Va. (WDVM) — Runners in the Reston area can feel better about running now that an arrest has been made for a sexual assault case in a trail.

Steven Edwards, 62, was arrested and charged for the abduction with intent to defile of a woman that occurred on June 11 in Reston.

Police officers put out a sketch shortly after a woman was sexually assaulted at a walking path in Reston. Officers say it took all hands on deck from neighboring law enforcement agencies.

“We currently don’t have anyone that does sketch art for us when we need to do a composite sketch, so we just call some of our partners Loudoun County is one of that has several people that do that. We called and asked if they could assist with us, and they were able to provide an artist for us,” said Lt. Mike Shamblin, Fairfax County Police Department. Police also said Edwards is a registered sex offender.

Edwards was taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center and is being held without bond.