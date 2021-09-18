Fairfax County police arrest and charge suspect in July killing

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County Police Department has made an arrest in a July murder in the Hybla Valley area.

Police arrested Terence Butler, 40, of Alexandria on Saturday morning in Washington, D.C. Detectives believe Butler shot Raphael Pierce, 23, on July 9th at a small apartment party, after a neighbor reported a loud argument.

Butler is being held at the Central Detention Facility in Washington, D.C., where he will be held until he is extradited back to Fairfax County.

Butler will face charges of second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.



This incident continues the trend of an increase in domestic-related murders in the county.

“It has to stop. We have to come together as a community, and law enforcement is part of the answer, but families need to discuss when arguments and things of this nature start, it should not — and shall not — resort to physical violence and use of a firearm,” said Major Ed O’Carroll, Bureau Chief, Major Crimes, Cyber and Forensics during a press conference.

Detectives say they executed more than 30 search warrants and worked tirelessly to find Butler, saying they “conducted numerous interviews, and combed through extensive amounts of data.”