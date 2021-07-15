Fairfax County PD identifies a man of interest in missing person case of Emily Lu

Virginia

Courtesy: Fairfax County Police Department.

LORTON, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County Police Department is identifying a man of interest in the missing person’s case of 72-year-old Emily Lu, which began on June 4th.

Major Ed O’carroll says the man is not a stranger to Lu, and that it was not a random act.

The police department is expanding the search for Lu and will look for clues of her in Lorton. It’s been 42 days since FCPD responded to Lu’s home where they found no signs of forced entry.

The reward is now up to $20,000 for the missing Emily Lu. If you have information regarding the case call the Fairfax County Police Department at 703-246-7800 and select option 6.

