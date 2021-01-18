Fairfax County Park Authority releases plans for North Hill Park development

The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The development of a new park in Alexandria is underway, as preliminary plans were released by the Fairfax County Park Authority.

The park, which is part of a broader project called the North Hill Development, will be located off of Richmond Highway between Dart Dr. and Grandview Dr.

In addition to the park, more than 450 homes are also being built in an effort to provide more affordable housing to the area. The land was previously a mobile home park that was purchased by the Fairfax County Redevelopment and Housing Authority.

Stephanie Leedom, Director of Planning & Development Division at the Fairfax County Park Authority, says the 12-acre space will provide amenities to the area.

“The North Hill Park, which occupies about 12 acres of the site, will really bolster the community and add amenities to that part of the county that really are void of park space,” she said.

The first phase of development is set to begin in early spring. The project is set to be finished by the end of the year.