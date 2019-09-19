Fairfax County Park Authority recognized for White Gardens restoration work

The team removed invasive species and planted flora that would have been around when the home was purchased in 1939.

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WDVM) — The Virginia Recreation and Park Society recognized the Fairfax County Park Authority’s restoration of the John C. and Margaret K. White Horticultural Park, calling it the Best New Environmental Sustainability project in a population area greater than 200,000.

Not only is the 13.6-acre park coveted green space; it’s also historic. The home, barn, and meadow were owned by the White family for most of the 20th century. In the late 1990s, the county took over the property, and in 2016 a cross-divisional project team started to restore the property as part of Fairfax’s Helping our Land Heal program.

“Especially within Fairfax County, being so developed and reaching capacity,” said Site Manager Nicole Conners, “That we can have green space and protect and restore that green space is really important.”

The team removed invasive species and planted flora that would have been around when the home was purchased in 1939. The White’s house has been added to the county’s Resident Curator Program, which leases historic properties to individuals or businesses that will preserve and maintain them.