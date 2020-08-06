Fairfax County Park Authority now a certified V3 employer

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Park Authority is now a certified V3 employer.

Virginia has the fastest growing veteran labor force in the country. The Virginia Values Veterans program, or V3, helps employers recruit and hire veterans.

FCPA has a wide range of job opportunities for veterans as they transition out of the military including supervising, maintenance, finance and public affairs roles to name a few.

“The Park Authority prides itself on public service and serving the community and being part of the community. Northern Virginia with all the military presence, that’s a tremendous part of our population” said Matthew Peters, HR manager of FCPA.

The Park Authority plans to host virtual job fairs and continue to work with military facilities to hire veterans.