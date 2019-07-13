Fairfax County Park Authority assesses damages caused by Northern Va. flooding

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — It has been nearly a week since floods ran through parts of Northern Virginia and Fairfax County is still assessing the damage to its parks.

The flooding damage, as well as the fallen trees, have managed to put many of the county’s parks and trails out of service for much of this week. While some are starting to open up again, like Scotts Run in McLean, Pinecrest Golf Course in Lincolnia suffered significant damage that may need extensive work.

Judi Pedersen, spokesperson for the Fairfax Park Authority, says it’s too early to assess all the damage, but preliminary, the cost is high.

“It looks like we are going to be around 3 quarters of a million to a million dollars; subject to change of course,” said Pedersen.

Pinecrest Golf Course opened since the floods, but they have shortened the course because of the damage.