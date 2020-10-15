Fairfax County opens additional early voting locations, sees an increase in ballots cast so far

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — As of Tuesday, Fairfax County has seen 115,301 ballots cast so far, making up 94% of absentee votes cast in 2016. Fairfax County believes they will be able to surpass 2016’s numbers easily.

On Wednesday, Fairfax County opened 13 additional early voting locations and many community members came out to vote. At the Reston early voting location, there was a long line that wrapped around the building and down the street. Some voters waited nearly two hours to cast their ballot and others simply dropped of their ballots in the drop-box located inside.

Long line at Reston polling location.

Poll workers say they’re taking Covid-19 protocols by spacing voters out in line, limiting the capacity inside and although they can’t require masks be worn, they highly encourage it.

“Well, it’s been busy. Busier than I’ve ever seen it and I’ve worked this location for 12 years,” said Daniel Per-lee, Reston polling chief.

Per-lee joked that they wished everyone wouldn’t have come out on the first day, but he says the first and last day are usually the busiest. For the full list of voting locations, click here.