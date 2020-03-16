Fairfax County officials warn residents of COVID-19 scams

As the Coronavirus public health emergency continues, scam artist are taking advantage of the situation according to Fairfax County Government

County officials are warning residents to keep an eye out on people that are selling products that will supposedly prevent, treat, or cure the virus.

Also they’re warning residents that people asking for donations to aid people who are sick is a scam.

As a result of Governor Northam declaring a state of emergency in the Commonwealth of Virginia it is illegal for any supplier to sell, lease, or license, necessary goods and services at any price according to Fairfax Government.