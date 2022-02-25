FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County officials, the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority (NVTA), and the Virginia Department of Transportation announced their multi-million dollar plan for the Richmond Highway Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) System, called “The One,” on Friday.

The system is designed to increase transit ridership along the corridor and create a more efficient way to travel to access “employment centers, shopping centers, and residential communities along the Richmond Highway corridor, from Huntington Metrorail Station to Fort Belvoir.”

In addition to more efficient transit, the goal of the BRT system is also to ultimately lead to the future Metrorail extension to Hybla Valley.

The One is a $720 million project, aimed at reducing long travel times and infrequent service for residents along the corridor.

“It’s a vision of one connected community,” said Fairfax County Supervisor Rodney Lusk, Lee District. “The redevelopment of the historic Richmond Highway corridor means more diverse employment options for our residents, more modern amenities, and more opportunities.”

The system will operate as a rail service with a dedicated transitway, using buses instead of vehicles. Upgrades are also being made to enhance safety.

“We’ll also have high-quality stations, nine total stations, with easy boarding, transit signal priority, and separated bicycle and pedestrian paths,” said Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay.

With a massive project comes massive funding. It’s the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority’s (NVTA) largest allocation of regional revenues to date.

“A $250 million investment on this. This is huge,” said Monica Backmon, NVTA’s chief executive officer. “When it’s complete, it’s going to be the largest Bus Rapid Transit in the Commonwealth of Virginia.”

The Richmond Highway BRT has been a collaboration between community and county, with hundreds of residents submitting surveys with their input.

“This branding effort has taken place with stakeholders, and members of the community for the better part of three years now,” said McKay.

Officials estimate the bus system will be up and running by 2030. Learn more about the Richmond Highway BRT project on the county’s website.

