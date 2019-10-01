Fairfax County officer placed on administrative leave for cooperating with ICE

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — A Fairfax County police officer has been placed on administrative leave for cooperating with ICE.

On September 21, an officer from the Fairfax County Police Department’s Mount Vernon district station was responding to a crash. While processing information, the officer discovered that one of the drivers didn’t have a driver’s license and was wanted by ICE for failing to appear for a deportation hearing. The officer then confirmed the information and contacted an ICE agent who advised the officer that they were close by. He then issued the driver a uniformed summons for not having a license and detained the driver before turning over custody to the ICE agent. The officer has been placed on administrative leave for going against policy.

“This is unacceptable. Since 2007 we have had this policy. It’s well understood by our officer and I’ve been advising the community that we are not part of the civil arm of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and unfortunately the officer made a mistake and I don’t want the perception that we do this all the time,” said Chief Edwin Roessler, Chief of the Fairfax COunty Police Department.

According to Chief Roessler, the driver was released after three hours and issued an ankle monitor.