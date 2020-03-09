Fairfax County officer cleared of shooting suspect

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WDVM)– A Fairfax County officer who shot a man while serving a search warrant will not face criminal charges.
The incident happened January 28th when a SWAT team went into David Vo’s home for on a warrant for illegal drugs. Although Vo was shot, he did not die.
Fairfax County officials say Vo pointed a weapon at officers. According to Commonwealth Attorney Steve Descano, the officer’s use of force did not violate criminal law.
