Fairfax County offers relief funds to child focused businesses

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County is introducing a new initiative to help small businesses and nonprofits that help children. This initiative is called Active and Thriving Community Grants.

The $10 million relief fund will go to child care providers, youth rec. centers and educational programs. County officials said $8 million will go to child care providers and educational programs, and the rest will go to community swimming pools and safety net organizations that help people with issues such as financial stability, nutrition and housing.

“As someone who visits a child care center every day, they’re still operating under covid restrictions that other businesses aren’t. many are still dealing with that,” said Fairfax County Supervisor James Walkinshaw.