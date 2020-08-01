Fairfax County offering free domestic violence awareness training services

These trainings are usually in person, but were held online this year due to the pandemic.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County Violence Network is equipping community members and aiding survivors during the COVID-19 through online sessions.

“Presenters have been super open and willing to adapt,” said Colleen Armstrong, prevention and education coordinator for the Fairfax County Domestic and Sexual Violence Services.

The 16-hour training is held over a period of two days and there are multiple dates to select from. The course is designed to teach participants how to recognize domestic violence, how to report it and laws that help protect survivors.

The organization is always in need of volunteers. If you would like to get involved, or are interested in taking the course offered multiple times per year, visit their page here.