Fairfax County music teacher convicted of soliciting minor

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — A Fairfax County teacher is facing seven years in prison after being convicted of soliciting a minor.

Ryan Pick worked as a music teacher for Fairfax County’s Cameron Elementary School, and made sexual advances to an undercover officer, according to authorities.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office began investigating pick in July of 2018 when an officer went undercover as a 12-year-old girl on the website, Omegle.

In a statement to WDVM, FCPS said:

“He was suspended without pay at the time of his arrest. Now that there is a conviction, FCPS will begin the process of terminating his employment along with revocation of his teaching license.”

Pick will be formally sentenced on November 22.