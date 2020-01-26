Fairfax County music teacher accused of sexually abusing student

57-year-old Philip Spivey is facing four felony charges of indecent liberties

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WDVM)– Philip Spivey, 57, is facing four felony charges of indecent liberties by a custodian for an inappropriate relationship with a student, according to county officials.

Detectives began their investigation after learning Spivey was having unlawful sexual contact with a student at Justice High School where he works as a music teacher. Spivey is also employed as a private music teacher.

Spivey is currently being held at the county’s adult detention center without bond.