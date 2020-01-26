Fairfax County music teacher accused of sexually abusing student

Virginia

57-year-old Philip Spivey is facing four felony charges of indecent liberties

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WDVM)– Philip Spivey, 57, is facing four felony charges of indecent liberties by a custodian for an inappropriate relationship with a student, according to county officials.

Detectives began their investigation after learning Spivey was having unlawful sexual contact with a student at Justice High School where he works as a music teacher. Spivey is also employed as a private music teacher.

Spivey is currently being held at the county’s adult detention center without bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories