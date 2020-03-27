Fairfax County man dies of COVID-19, second death in county

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A Fairfax County man in his 60s died from COVID-19 complications, the Fairfax County Health Department said on Friday.

In a March 27 news release, the health department said he contracted COVID-19 while traveling. He is the second patient to die of COVID-19 in the county.

“This most recent death, along with the increasing numbers of coronavirus cases we are seeing, is a reminder that we all need to be diligent in doing our part to help slow the spread of virus in the community,” said Dr. Gloria Addo-Ayensu, Director of Health.

Fairfax County has the highest number of reported cases in the commonwealth of Virginia, with 124 cases according to the Virginia Department of Health. There is a total of 604 cases statewide.