Fairfax County man dies after swimming offshore in Cape Hatteras, NC

CAPE HATTERAS, NC (WDVM) — A Fairfax County man died after swimming off the shore in Cape Hatteras, North Carolina on Sunday evening.

Officials from the National Park Service say a 911 call for a distressed swimmer came in just before 5:30 p.m. A bystander attempted to rescue the swimmer and brought him closer to shore to meet emergency crews. Unfortunately, the crews CPR attempts were unsuccessful and the 61-year-old victim from Oak Hill, Virginia died.

“The folks on shore just felt that he was having difficulty swimming in the ocean,” said Boone Vandzura, Chief Ranger for the National Park Service in Cape Hatteras. “Everyday may be a day to go to the beach but may not be a day to get in the water so we just ask folks to use caution, and be careful when swimming in the Atlantic Ocean,” he added.

Officials says he victim was not using a flotation device. The exact cause of death is unknown until a medical examination is performed.