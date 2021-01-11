Fairfax County libraries close, only offer curbside pickup

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Public Libraries (FCPL) announced, starting Monday, all library branches will only provide curbside pickup and online services due to the rising positivity rates of COVID cases.
FCPL said they will continue to offer robust virtual services for all ages, found on their YouTube channel and Facebook page.
FCPL not state when they plan to reopen.
Latest Posts
- Airbnb reviewing inauguration bookings for hate group members
- Trump begins final week in White House with fate of his presidency uncertain
- House Dems move to impeach Trump for ‘inciting insurrection’
- Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf to resign
- NY bar association launches inquiry seeking Rudy Giuliani ban over ‘combat’ remarks
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App