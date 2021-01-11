Fairfax County libraries close, only offer curbside pickup

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Public Libraries (FCPL) announced, starting Monday, all library branches will only provide curbside pickup and online services due to the rising positivity rates of COVID cases.

FCPL said they will continue to offer robust virtual services for all ages, found on their YouTube channel and Facebook page.

FCPL not state when they plan to reopen.

