FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — LGBTQIA+ students are speaking out after an Instagram account was created on Monday that “outed, attacked, and used slurs” against members of the community at Lake Braddock Secondary School, a statement from the Pride Liberation Project said.

The statement asked that Fairfax County Public Schools take steps to combat this harassment and prevent a similar situation from happening again. They said that this “coincided with a rise in anti-Queer policies across the country.”

The Pride Liberation Project, a student-run group of Queer students and allies in FCPS, is asking to FCPS to take three steps: respond to the incident and condemn it, provide mental health resources to LGBTQIA+ students and investigate the incident and make sure that all responsible face “appropriate consequences.”