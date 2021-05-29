Fairfax County launching electric buses and trucks pilot program

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County announced they will conduct a pilot use of electric buses and trucks.

The pilot is made possible by a $4.4 million in state grant funding through The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality’s Clean Air Communities Program.

The county will deploy four electric Fairfax Connector buses, four solid waste trucks and one medium-duty truck. Each vehicle will be equipped with an electric charging station.

The pilot comes as a way to advance the efforts in Fairfax County to add more electric vehicles to their fleet.