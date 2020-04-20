Fairfax County launches virtual parent cafe

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va (WDVM)– On monday fairfax county is launching a parent support line and online cafe.

With the spread of COVID-19 closing schools across the nation, more children are staying home. The cafe is designed for parents to connect with each other and share different activities and parenting strategies they practice during this pandemic.

The parents’ cafe will be held on zoom every Monday from 7:30 to 8:30 pm. Participation requires registration at least 24 hours before the meeting. To register call (703) 324-7720, email buildingstrongerfamilies@fairfaxcounty.gov.