Fairfax County launches new C-Pace program

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County launched a new program that they say can help companies and building owners.

The new Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy and Resiliency program, also known as C-Pace, will help building owners and companies pursue energy saving and water saving strategies. This program will also allow property owners to make improvements to older buildings, and add new energy saving technologies through secure private funding.

Kambiz Agazi, Director of Environmental and Energy Coordination said “It allows these property owners commercial, industrial not for profit owners to undertake energy efficiency, renewable energy, water conservation and resiliency improvements on their properties. The unique aspect of it is that these loans are special assessments that are repaid and they run with the land so they go owner to owner as oppose being a loan against the establishment.”

Officials say three businesses have already expressed interest in the C-Pace program.