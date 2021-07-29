Fairfax County issues weather warning for strong storms in forecast

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — After strong storms, downed trees, wires and power outages continued through Thursday morning. Fairfax officials said cleanup is ongoing but safety is a priority. Officials advise that residents in McLean, Great Falls and Falls Church stay away from and do not touch any downed wires.

If you have lost power, contact Dominion Power by calling 1-866-366-4357 or online at www.dom.com/outage-center.

Some of the storms expected today may be severe with damaging wind gusts. An isolated tornado is also possible, and isolated instances of flash flooding may also occur due to heavy rain.