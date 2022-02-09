Fairfax County introduces “Fairfax THRIVE” to assist 600 small businesses

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County announced a program that would assist roughly 600 small businesses recovering from the pandemic.

The initiative, called Fairfax THRIVE, would provide businesses with 50 or fewer employees with free help to grow and get off the ground. Services provided can assist with staff retention, brand development, and financial planning advice.

The program will cost the county $7 million, with funds coming from the American Rescue Plan. Right now, Fairfax THRIVE is ready to serve up to 600 businesses, but officials say program interest may continue to grow after more businesses learn about the initiative.

“We’re going to be tracking this and we will report back to the board if we think that there is a real influx of firms who are interested,” said Rebecca Moudry, director of the Department of Economic Initiatives. “We think that at this amount, and the number of businesses we will serve, this will likely meet the interest and need of a lot of the businesses out there.”

Fairfax THRIVE will provide “targeted, one-on-one technical assistance and counseling to small businesses from special vendors.” A single business can receive up to $10,000 in services.

The Department of Economic Initiatives is aiming for approval of the program by this spring, with a launch planned for this summer.