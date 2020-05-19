Fairfax County installs floating litter trap in Little Hunting Creek

Bandalong litter traps skim floating trash from the surface of the water and funnel it into a wire basket for retrieval.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County has launched a pilot program to reduce the flow of waste from Little Hunting Creek to the Potomac River. The creek is known as one of the county’s trashiest streams: in 2016, Friends of Little Hunting Creek collected 423 bags of trash, 29 tires, and 10 shopping carts.

The Department of Public Works and Environmental Services has installed a floating trash trap that is secured in place. Bandalong litter traps skim floating trash from the surface of the water and funnel it into a wire basket for retrieval. For the next year, county staff will monitor the trap to determine how often it needs to be emptied, including after rainstorms. Routine maintenance costs are estimated to cost about $45,000 annually. The county doesn’t have plans to install a second trap.

“It’s really important to think about the inputs and to try and minimize those as much as possible before trash becomes litter,” said the Department of Public Works and Environmental Services Public Information Officer Matthew Keiser. “Once it’s in the creek, it’s a cleanup. It’s a maintenance thing. It doesn’t really stop the cause of litter, it just helps contain it.”

Residents are discouraged from visiting the trap. It’s difficult to access on foot and it’s blocked by a privacy fence.

Little Hunting Creek is a 3.6 mile long tributary of the Potomac River located between Mount Vernon and Fort Hunt, Virginia.

