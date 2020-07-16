Fairfax County increases funding for small businesses and non-profits

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County is increasing funding for small businesses and non-profits.
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors recently voted to add $20 million in funding to the Fairfax Relief initiative to support the “Rise” program that will also bring $46 million in funding. Officials said this will assist small businesses and non profits that have been affected by COVID-19. Officials also said additional funding will come from the county’s portion of federal CARES act funds.
In a statement, Fairfax County Board Chairman Jeremy McKay said,
“Small businesses are at the heart of Fairfax County’s economy. There is significant need across the community for support and we saw a huge response to the Fairfax Rise program.”
