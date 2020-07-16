Fairfax County increases funding for small businesses and non-profits

Virginia

"Small businesses are at the heart of Fairfax County's economy"

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County is increasing funding for small businesses and non-profits.

The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors recently voted to add $20 million in funding to the Fairfax Relief initiative to support the “Rise” program that will also bring $46 million in funding. Officials said this will assist small businesses and non profits that have been affected by COVID-19. Officials also said additional funding will come from the county’s portion of federal CARES act funds.

In a statement, Fairfax County Board Chairman Jeremy McKay said,
“Small businesses are at the heart of Fairfax County’s economy. There is significant need across the community for support and we saw a huge response to the Fairfax Rise program.”

MORE NEWS ON WDVM

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

honoring you banner

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories