Fairfax County hosting “Equity Clinic” in partnership with Hope Lutheran Church

ANNANDALE, Va. (WDVM) — This Saturday, Hope Lutheran Church in Annandale is hosting an equity clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Fairfax County Health Department partnered with Safeway to make this clinic possible.

Residents will have the option of Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer so they welcome families with children 12 and up. Sharon Arndt, the community health development director with the Fairfax County Health Department, said that people can also walk in without an appointment starting at 10 a.m.

“This particular clinic is what we are calling a vaccine equity clinic, we are trying to bring vaccine as close to the community as possible in locations that are trusted by the community,” said Arndt.

Nationwide, President Joe Biden has a goal to vaccinate 70% of Americans with at least one dose of a COVID vaccine by July 4th. Locally, counties are making efforts to get residents vaccinated with easily accessible clinics.



Fairfax County has surpassed the goal of 70% of eligible adults with at least one COVID shot but is still working to get all residents vaccinated.

