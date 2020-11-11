Fairfax County homicide under investigation, juvenile found dead at Motel 6

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County police say they found a male dead in a motel room. Police say the male was a juvenile, and at this time they have not determined the cause of death.

Police say they responded to a Motel 6 on 6868 Springfield Boulevard around 9:40 Tuesday night, where they found the dead male.

Sergeant Tara Gerhard, Public Information Officer for the Fairfax County Police Department said,

“Through the investigation we learned that the victim is in fact a juvenile and we’re now investigating this as a homicide.”

Officials said it’s still to early to know if there’s a threat to the community. At this time no further information is available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.