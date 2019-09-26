Fairfax County holds community meetings ahead of U.S. Census 2020

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WDVM) — Ahead of the 2020 Census, Fairfax County is reaching out to residents who may have concerns about giving out their personal information.

Every 10 years, the United States counts it’s population using a census questionnaire. For the first time in 2020, the Census will be filled out online requiring names, ages and other personal information from every household which raises concerns for immigrants and low income residents. During a community forum officials focused on helping those groups feel comfortable with sharing information and informed them about the consequences for not being counted.

“The consequences economically to Fairfax County are for every person that goes uncounted the county loses $2,000 per person for the next 10 years and so that’s a whopping figure,” said Marlon Murphy, Policy Advisor for Fairfax County Government.

Residents should receive an invitation from the Census Bureau by mid-March. Census day is April 1, 2020.