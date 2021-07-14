Fairfax County health workers vaccinate nearly 600 homebound residents

Captain David Weand, EMS Technician Danny Lintot, and EMS Technician Graham Gilbert made up a vaccination strike team. The three traveled to locations throughout Fairfax County, giving COVID-19 inoculations to people who could not leave their homes to be vaccinated.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — For the past six months, a team from the Fairfax County Health Department and Fire and Rescue Department have vaccinated nearly 600 homebound residents in Fairfax County with the COVID-19 vaccine.

The planning for the program began in November, with staff developing a process to bring cooler kits into each home with all supplies needed to administer the vaccine.

“Our goal is to achieve the highest level of immunity in every segment of our community and every shot given, whether in a clinic or in a home, gets us closer. This partnership with the Fire & Rescue Department ensures that we don’t leave anyone who wants to get vaccinated behind,” said Dr. Gloria Addo-Ayensu, director of health with the Fairfax County Health Department.

The team visits six to 10 homes per day and waits after the vaccine is administered to make sure there aren’t any adverse reactions.

If you or someone you know is interested in being vaccinated at home due to an underlying medical condition, reach out to the vaccine call center at 703-324-7404.