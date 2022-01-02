Fairfax County Health Department updates COVID-19 recommendations

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County Health Department updates its quarantine and isolation recommendations in alignment with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

The update comes amid the surge of covid cases due to the omicron variant in Northern Virginia.

ICYMI: @CDCgov announced updated quarantine and isolation recommendations on Dec. 27.



In alignment with the CDC, @fairfaxhealth is updating its recommendations: https://t.co/omiGcRMjFE pic.twitter.com/HM8ePscPcm — Fairfax County Government 🇺🇸 (@fairfaxcounty) January 2, 2022

The CDC announced the update on Dec. 27.

The Fairfax County Health Department asks those who test positive for COVID-19 regardless of vaccination status to isolate for five days if they do not have symptoms. In addition, the recommended time to quarantine for people who have been exposed to COVID-19 has also been shortened to five days if they are vaccinated.

For more information on the updated recommendations visit, fairfaxcountyemergency.wpcomstaging.com.