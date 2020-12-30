Fairfax County Health Department begins COVID-19 vaccinations

RESTON, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County Health Department began vaccinating roughly 300 health care workers with the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.

Medical staff lined up at the Herndon-Reston District Health Clinic to wait for their vaccine.

“In this first Phase 1a, we are focusing on our healthcare workers and those that meet that criteria set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” said Stephanie Nicola, Emergency Planning Coordinator for Fairfax County Health Department.

The enthusiasm was palpable at the clinic.

“I’m so excited. This is truly my Christmas gift,” said Kristen Donohue, a dentist in Fairfax County.

Donohue said the process was simple — she waited in her car to receive a text message that she was next in line for the shot. She said the injection itself was painless.

“It’s been 15 minutes, I feel great. I’ve had colleagues that have had the vaccination in the past week, and all of them have been very positive — just a sore arm I think was the worst of it,” she said.

Health care workers say the vaccines are a glimmer of hope that brighter days are ahead.

“We just are really proud of the work we’re doing and we look forward to vaccinating members of our community to end the pandemic,” said Nicola.

The health clinic’s first shipment received 5,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine.