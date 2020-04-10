Fairfax County firefighter tests positive for COVID-19

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va (WDVM)– Fairfax County Fire and Rescue (FCFRD) announced Thursday on Twitter that one of their firefighters has tested positive for COVID-19.

We would like to inform our community that a member of #FCFRD tested positive for COVID-19. They were sick & tested mid March. This week the test came back positive. They have not worked since onset of symptoms over 3 weeks ago. For the official release: https://t.co/Jmobcwa1Xx pic.twitter.com/Gg4bU49Egy — Fairfax Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) April 9, 2020

According to FCFRD officials, the individual has not been to work since the onset of the symptoms and no other similar illnesses have been reported in the department.

FCFRD has not released the identity of the firefighter but says that the individual is expected to make a full recovery. Currently, no other personnel has tested positive for the virus and they do not believe there is a risk of exposure for others.

“Our firefighter started feeling sick mid-march they immediately called out sick and didn’t return to work, about a week later they got tested for COVID-19 and they were positive. The symptoms that the individual had were mild and they are at home recovering,” said Ashley Hildebrandt, Public Information Officer for FCFRD.

During this pandemic, FCFRD officials have taken preventative measures to limit exposure such as requiring the use of COVID-19 Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) that includes gowns, gloves, N95 mask, eye protection, and face shields when responding to potential COVID-19 calls.

“Protecting the health and safety of the members of the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department a top priority,” said Fire Chief John S. Butler in a press release issued Thursday. “We are grateful that this member of our fire and rescue family has recovered from their symptoms and are doing everything we can to support them and their family.”

According to officials, the firefighter will remain on leave until he tests negative for the virus and they do not believe anyone in the department is at risk of exposure.