Fairfax County firefighter charged with assault

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — A Fairfax County Firefighter has been charged with misdemeanor assault while transporting a patient to a local hospital.

Fire and Rescue officials said September 28th Andrew Cruikshank was charged with one count of misdemeanor assault following an incident that took place on September 14th taking a patient to a local hospital. An altercation took place between firefighter Cruikshank and the suicidal patient on a medic unit at 6 am.

“This action goes against the values we hold at the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department. We respect our role in the community and strive to build and maintain public trust. We remain dedicated to the safety and well-being of our community and will continue to ensure that our members are held to the highest standards of the profession,” said John Butler, Fire Chief Butler.

Officials said While being transported, the victim, in this case, was in the custody of the Fairfax County Police Department, and the altercation was captured on a police body-worn camera. The Fairfax County Police Department has authorized the public release of the video here.